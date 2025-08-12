货币 / AROC
AROC: Archrock Inc
24.07 USD 0.04 (0.17%)
版块: 能源 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AROC汇率已更改0.17%。当日，交易品种以低点24.02和高点24.21进行交易。
关注Archrock Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
24.02 24.21
年范围
19.73 30.45
- 前一天收盘价
- 24.03
- 开盘价
- 24.06
- 卖价
- 24.07
- 买价
- 24.37
- 最低价
- 24.02
- 最高价
- 24.21
- 交易量
- 306
- 日变化
- 0.17%
- 月变化
- -2.19%
- 6个月变化
- -8.41%
- 年变化
- 18.63%
