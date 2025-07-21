通貨 / AMRX
AMRX: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc - Class A
9.81 USD 0.20 (2.08%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AMRXの今日の為替レートは、2.08%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.59の安値と9.82の高値で取引されました。
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
AMRX News
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals: A Large, Diversified Clinical Portfolio That Keeps Growing (AMRX)
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at $9.79
- FDA approves Amneal’s generic risperidone for schizophrenia treatment
- Wall Street Analysts Think Amneal (AMRX) Could Surge 25.52%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at 9.71 USD
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at 9.48 USD
- Wall Street Analysts See a 27.66% Upside in Amneal (AMRX): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
- Are Medical Stocks Lagging Boston Scientific (BSX) This Year?
- Here's Why Momentum in Amneal (AMRX) Should Keep going
- Amneal (AMRX) Q2 EPS Jumps 56%
- Amneal (AMRX) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- Amneal Pharma A earnings beat by $0.08, revenue fell short of estimates
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals beats Q2 estimates, raises full-year outlook
- Viatris Poised to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Nektar Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
- Bio-Techne Q4 Earnings Preview: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Amneal (AMRX) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Wall Street Analysts Think Amneal (AMRX) Could Surge 43.82%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Is Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals prices $600 million in senior secured notes, increases term loan
- Amneal seeks to borrow $1.8 billion in new term loans, offers notes
1日のレンジ
9.59 9.82
1年のレンジ
6.69 10.34
- 以前の終値
- 9.61
- 始値
- 9.64
- 買値
- 9.81
- 買値
- 10.11
- 安値
- 9.59
- 高値
- 9.82
- 出来高
- 2.104 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.08%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.83%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 17.06%
- 1年の変化
- 16.65%
