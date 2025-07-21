Währungen / AMRX
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
AMRX: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc - Class A
9.81 USD 0.20 (2.08%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von AMRX hat sich für heute um 2.08% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 9.59 bis zu einem Hoch von 9.82 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc - Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AMRX News
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals: A Large, Diversified Clinical Portfolio That Keeps Growing (AMRX)
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at $9.79
- FDA approves Amneal’s generic risperidone for schizophrenia treatment
- Wall Street Analysts Think Amneal (AMRX) Could Surge 25.52%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at 9.71 USD
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at 9.48 USD
- Wall Street Analysts See a 27.66% Upside in Amneal (AMRX): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
- Are Medical Stocks Lagging Boston Scientific (BSX) This Year?
- Here's Why Momentum in Amneal (AMRX) Should Keep going
- Amneal (AMRX) Q2 EPS Jumps 56%
- Amneal (AMRX) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- Amneal Pharma A earnings beat by $0.08, revenue fell short of estimates
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals beats Q2 estimates, raises full-year outlook
- Viatris Poised to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Nektar Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
- Bio-Techne Q4 Earnings Preview: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Amneal (AMRX) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Wall Street Analysts Think Amneal (AMRX) Could Surge 43.82%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Is Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals prices $600 million in senior secured notes, increases term loan
- Amneal seeks to borrow $1.8 billion in new term loans, offers notes
Tagesspanne
9.59 9.82
Jahresspanne
6.69 10.34
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 9.61
- Eröffnung
- 9.64
- Bid
- 9.81
- Ask
- 10.11
- Tief
- 9.59
- Hoch
- 9.82
- Volumen
- 2.104 K
- Tagesänderung
- 2.08%
- Monatsänderung
- 2.83%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 17.06%
- Jahresänderung
- 16.65%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K