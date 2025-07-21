KurseKategorien
Währungen / AMRX
Zurück zum Aktien

AMRX: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc - Class A

9.81 USD 0.20 (2.08%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von AMRX hat sich für heute um 2.08% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 9.59 bis zu einem Hoch von 9.82 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc - Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AMRX News

Tagesspanne
9.59 9.82
Jahresspanne
6.69 10.34
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
9.61
Eröffnung
9.64
Bid
9.81
Ask
10.11
Tief
9.59
Hoch
9.82
Volumen
2.104 K
Tagesänderung
2.08%
Monatsänderung
2.83%
6-Monatsänderung
17.06%
Jahresänderung
16.65%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K