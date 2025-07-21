货币 / AMRX
AMRX: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc - Class A
9.75 USD 0.01 (0.10%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AMRX汇率已更改0.10%。当日，交易品种以低点9.64和高点9.80进行交易。
关注Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
AMRX新闻
日范围
9.64 9.80
年范围
6.69 10.34
- 前一天收盘价
- 9.74
- 开盘价
- 9.71
- 卖价
- 9.75
- 买价
- 10.05
- 最低价
- 9.64
- 最高价
- 9.80
- 交易量
- 1.171 K
- 日变化
- 0.10%
- 月变化
- 2.20%
- 6个月变化
- 16.35%
- 年变化
- 15.93%
