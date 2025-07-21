Valute / AMRX
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
AMRX: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc - Class A
9.81 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AMRX ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.74 e ad un massimo di 9.89.
Segui le dinamiche di Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AMRX News
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals: A Large, Diversified Clinical Portfolio That Keeps Growing (AMRX)
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at $9.79
- FDA approves Amneal’s generic risperidone for schizophrenia treatment
- Wall Street Analysts Think Amneal (AMRX) Could Surge 25.52%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at 9.71 USD
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at 9.48 USD
- Wall Street Analysts See a 27.66% Upside in Amneal (AMRX): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
- Are Medical Stocks Lagging Boston Scientific (BSX) This Year?
- Here's Why Momentum in Amneal (AMRX) Should Keep going
- Amneal (AMRX) Q2 EPS Jumps 56%
- Amneal (AMRX) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- Amneal Pharma A earnings beat by $0.08, revenue fell short of estimates
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals beats Q2 estimates, raises full-year outlook
- Viatris Poised to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Nektar Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
- Bio-Techne Q4 Earnings Preview: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Amneal (AMRX) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Wall Street Analysts Think Amneal (AMRX) Could Surge 43.82%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Is Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals prices $600 million in senior secured notes, increases term loan
- Amneal seeks to borrow $1.8 billion in new term loans, offers notes
Intervallo Giornaliero
9.74 9.89
Intervallo Annuale
6.69 10.34
- Chiusura Precedente
- 9.81
- Apertura
- 9.88
- Bid
- 9.81
- Ask
- 10.11
- Minimo
- 9.74
- Massimo
- 9.89
- Volume
- 2.315 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.00%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.83%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 17.06%
- Variazione Annuale
- 16.65%
20 settembre, sabato