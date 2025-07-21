QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / AMRX
Tornare a Azioni

AMRX: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc - Class A

9.81 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AMRX ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.74 e ad un massimo di 9.89.

Segui le dinamiche di Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AMRX News

Intervallo Giornaliero
9.74 9.89
Intervallo Annuale
6.69 10.34
Chiusura Precedente
9.81
Apertura
9.88
Bid
9.81
Ask
10.11
Minimo
9.74
Massimo
9.89
Volume
2.315 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.00%
Variazione Mensile
2.83%
Variazione Semestrale
17.06%
Variazione Annuale
16.65%
20 settembre, sabato