AMRX: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc - Class A
9.71 USD 0.08 (0.82%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AMRX exchange rate has changed by -0.82% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.71 and at a high of 9.86.
Follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AMRX News
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals: A Large, Diversified Clinical Portfolio That Keeps Growing (AMRX)
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at $9.79
- FDA approves Amneal’s generic risperidone for schizophrenia treatment
- Wall Street Analysts Think Amneal (AMRX) Could Surge 25.52%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at 9.71 USD
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at 9.48 USD
- Wall Street Analysts See a 27.66% Upside in Amneal (AMRX): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
- Are Medical Stocks Lagging Boston Scientific (BSX) This Year?
- Here's Why Momentum in Amneal (AMRX) Should Keep going
- Amneal (AMRX) Q2 EPS Jumps 56%
- Amneal (AMRX) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- Amneal Pharma A earnings beat by $0.08, revenue fell short of estimates
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals beats Q2 estimates, raises full-year outlook
- Viatris Poised to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Nektar Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
- Bio-Techne Q4 Earnings Preview: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Amneal (AMRX) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Wall Street Analysts Think Amneal (AMRX) Could Surge 43.82%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Is Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals prices $600 million in senior secured notes, increases term loan
- Amneal seeks to borrow $1.8 billion in new term loans, offers notes
Daily Range
9.71 9.86
Year Range
6.69 10.34
- Previous Close
- 9.79
- Open
- 9.83
- Bid
- 9.71
- Ask
- 10.01
- Low
- 9.71
- High
- 9.86
- Volume
- 1.734 K
- Daily Change
- -0.82%
- Month Change
- 1.78%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.87%
- Year Change
- 15.46%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%