AMPL: Amplitude Inc - Class A
11.96 USD 0.51 (4.45%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AMPLの今日の為替レートは、4.45%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり11.52の安値と12.01の高値で取引されました。
Amplitude Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
AMPL News
1日のレンジ
11.52 12.01
1年のレンジ
7.55 14.69
- 以前の終値
- 11.45
- 始値
- 11.57
- 買値
- 11.96
- 買値
- 12.26
- 安値
- 11.52
- 高値
- 12.01
- 出来高
- 2.864 K
- 1日の変化
- 4.45%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 8.24%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 18.65%
- 1年の変化
- 34.23%
