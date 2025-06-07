クォートセクション
通貨 / AMPL
AMPL: Amplitude Inc - Class A

11.96 USD 0.51 (4.45%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

AMPLの今日の為替レートは、4.45%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり11.52の安値と12.01の高値で取引されました。

Amplitude Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
11.52 12.01
1年のレンジ
7.55 14.69
以前の終値
11.45
始値
11.57
買値
11.96
買値
12.26
安値
11.52
高値
12.01
出来高
2.864 K
1日の変化
4.45%
1ヶ月の変化
8.24%
6ヶ月の変化
18.65%
1年の変化
34.23%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K