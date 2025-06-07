货币 / AMPL
AMPL: Amplitude Inc - Class A
11.28 USD 0.23 (2.08%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AMPL汇率已更改2.08%。当日，交易品种以低点11.04和高点11.39进行交易。
关注Amplitude Inc - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AMPL新闻
- Amplitude在Piper Sandler会议上：AI和企业客户成为焦点
- Amplitude at Piper Sandler Conference: AI and Enterprise Focus
- These Overlooked AI Stocks Could Deliver Market-Beating Returns
- Amplitude at Citi’s 2025 Global TMT Conference: AI and Growth Strategy
- Amplitude: A Value Stock With Recovering Metrics (NASDAQ:AMPL)
- COHR vs. AMPL: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Amplitude: The Case For Growth Acceleration Got Better (NASDAQ:AMPL)
- Amplitude at KeyBanc Forum: Strategic Growth and AI Focus
- This Software-as-a-Service Stock Is Getting Into Agentic AI, and It Could Be a Game-Changer
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Amplitude (AMPL) Q2 Earnings
- DA Davidson raises Amplitude stock price target to $16 on strong growth
- Needham raises Amplitude stock price target to $18 on strong sales
- Earnings call transcript: Amplitude Q2 2025 sees revenue rise, stock steady
- Amplitude Q2 2025 presentation: Revenue accelerates to 14% growth, retention improves
- Amplitude, Inc. (AMPL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Amplitude shares jump as Q2 revenue tops estimates
- Amplitude: From Noise To Silence (NASDAQ:AMPL)
- Own AMPL stock? This Is the 1 Thing to Watch Now.
- Amplitude director Schultz sells $94k in shares
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on Amplitude stock, maintains $15 price target
- Amplitude stock acquisition of Kraftful gets thumbs up from Needham
- Amplitude stock price target raised to $15 from $13 at BofA Securities
- NEEDHAM MAINTAINS BUY ON AMPLITUDE STOCK AFTER AI AGENTS LAUNCH
- 2 No-Brainer Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy on the Dip
日范围
11.04 11.39
年范围
7.55 14.69
- 前一天收盘价
- 11.05
- 开盘价
- 11.06
- 卖价
- 11.28
- 买价
- 11.58
- 最低价
- 11.04
- 最高价
- 11.39
- 交易量
- 2.969 K
- 日变化
- 2.08%
- 月变化
- 2.08%
- 6个月变化
- 11.90%
- 年变化
- 26.60%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值