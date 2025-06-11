시세섹션
통화 / AMPL
AMPL: Amplitude Inc - Class A

12.07 USD 0.11 (0.92%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

AMPL 환율이 오늘 0.92%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 11.85이고 고가는 12.16이었습니다.

Amplitude Inc - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

일일 변동 비율
11.85 12.16
년간 변동
7.55 14.69
이전 종가
11.96
시가
12.08
Bid
12.07
Ask
12.37
저가
11.85
고가
12.16
볼륨
3.871 K
일일 변동
0.92%
월 변동
9.23%
6개월 변동
19.74%
년간 변동율
35.47%
20 9월, 토요일