AMPL: Amplitude Inc - Class A
11.93 USD 0.03 (0.25%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von AMPL hat sich für heute um -0.25% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 11.93 bis zu einem Hoch von 12.09 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Amplitude Inc - Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
11.93 12.09
Jahresspanne
7.55 14.69
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 11.96
- Eröffnung
- 12.08
- Bid
- 11.93
- Ask
- 12.23
- Tief
- 11.93
- Hoch
- 12.09
- Volumen
- 105
- Tagesänderung
- -0.25%
- Monatsänderung
- 7.96%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 18.35%
- Jahresänderung
- 33.89%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K