QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / AMPL
Tornare a Azioni

AMPL: Amplitude Inc - Class A

12.07 USD 0.11 (0.92%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AMPL ha avuto una variazione del 0.92% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 11.85 e ad un massimo di 12.16.

Segui le dinamiche di Amplitude Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AMPL News

Intervallo Giornaliero
11.85 12.16
Intervallo Annuale
7.55 14.69
Chiusura Precedente
11.96
Apertura
12.08
Bid
12.07
Ask
12.37
Minimo
11.85
Massimo
12.16
Volume
3.871 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.92%
Variazione Mensile
9.23%
Variazione Semestrale
19.74%
Variazione Annuale
35.47%
20 settembre, sabato