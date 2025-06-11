Valute / AMPL
AMPL: Amplitude Inc - Class A
12.07 USD 0.11 (0.92%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AMPL ha avuto una variazione del 0.92% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 11.85 e ad un massimo di 12.16.
Segui le dinamiche di Amplitude Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
AMPL News
Intervallo Giornaliero
11.85 12.16
Intervallo Annuale
7.55 14.69
- Chiusura Precedente
- 11.96
- Apertura
- 12.08
- Bid
- 12.07
- Ask
- 12.37
- Minimo
- 11.85
- Massimo
- 12.16
- Volume
- 3.871 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.92%
- Variazione Mensile
- 9.23%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 19.74%
- Variazione Annuale
- 35.47%
20 settembre, sabato