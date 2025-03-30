通貨 / AMCX
AMCX: AMC Networks Inc - Class A
8.37 USD 0.05 (0.60%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AMCXの今日の為替レートは、0.60%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり8.24の安値と8.43の高値で取引されました。
AMC Networks Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
8.24 8.43
1年のレンジ
5.40 10.60
- 以前の終値
- 8.32
- 始値
- 8.38
- 買値
- 8.37
- 買値
- 8.67
- 安値
- 8.24
- 高値
- 8.43
- 出来高
- 899
- 1日の変化
- 0.60%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 19.06%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 22.37%
- 1年の変化
- -3.57%
