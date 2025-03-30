통화 / AMCX
AMCX: AMC Networks Inc - Class A
8.40 USD 0.03 (0.36%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
AMCX 환율이 오늘 0.36%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 8.26이고 고가는 8.75이었습니다.
AMC Networks Inc - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
8.26 8.75
년간 변동
5.40 10.60
- 이전 종가
- 8.37
- 시가
- 8.34
- Bid
- 8.40
- Ask
- 8.70
- 저가
- 8.26
- 고가
- 8.75
- 볼륨
- 1.498 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.36%
- 월 변동
- 19.49%
- 6개월 변동
- 22.81%
- 년간 변동율
- -3.23%
20 9월, 토요일