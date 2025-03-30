시세섹션
통화 / AMCX
주식로 돌아가기

AMCX: AMC Networks Inc - Class A

8.40 USD 0.03 (0.36%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

AMCX 환율이 오늘 0.36%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 8.26이고 고가는 8.75이었습니다.

AMC Networks Inc - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AMCX News

일일 변동 비율
8.26 8.75
년간 변동
5.40 10.60
이전 종가
8.37
시가
8.34
Bid
8.40
Ask
8.70
저가
8.26
고가
8.75
볼륨
1.498 K
일일 변동
0.36%
월 변동
19.49%
6개월 변동
22.81%
년간 변동율
-3.23%
20 9월, 토요일