Valute / AMCX
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
AMCX: AMC Networks Inc - Class A
8.40 USD 0.03 (0.36%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AMCX ha avuto una variazione del 0.36% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.26 e ad un massimo di 8.75.
Segui le dinamiche di AMC Networks Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AMCX News
- Nielsen ratings show broadcast primetime viewership plunges 54% in Q3
- AMC Networks receives Nasdaq notice over audit committee vacancy
- AMC Networks: Impressive Quarter Makes Us Increasingly Bullish (NASDAQ:AMCX)
- AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- AMC Networks earnings beat by $0.13, revenue topped estimates
- AMC Networks (AMCX) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- AMC Networks (AMCX) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Amc Networks (AMCX) Q2 Revenue Beats 3%
- U.S. Stock Futures Rise after Dow Snaps Winning Streak - TipRanks.com
- Constellation Software, Under Armour, Muenchener Rueckver set to report Friday
- Saga Communications (SGA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Stay Ahead of the Game With AMC Networks (AMCX) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
- Netflix And Disney Quietly Use $545M-Backed Runway For AI Video — And It's Raising Big Questions In Hollywood - Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX)
- AMC Networks increases tender offer for 2029 notes to $600 million
- AMC Networks: Reiterating Strong Buy On Proactive Debt Management (NASDAQ:AMCX)
- AMC Networks prices $400 million in senior secured notes at 10.50%
- AMC Networks downgraded to B3 by Moody’s as challenges persist
- AMC Networks plans to offer $400 million in senior secured notes
- amc networks moves corporate domicile from delaware to nevada
- Gabelli Funds to Host 17th Annual Media & Entertainment Symposium Thursday, June 5, 2025
- Raymond James raises Starz stock target to $22, maintains Outperform
- Raymond James sets Starz stock Outperform with $19 target
- AMC Networks Q1 earnings miss estimates, revenue declines
- CuriosityStream: Short-Term Gain Vs. Long-Term Reality In Crowded Streaming Market (CURI)
Intervallo Giornaliero
8.26 8.75
Intervallo Annuale
5.40 10.60
- Chiusura Precedente
- 8.37
- Apertura
- 8.34
- Bid
- 8.40
- Ask
- 8.70
- Minimo
- 8.26
- Massimo
- 8.75
- Volume
- 1.498 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.36%
- Variazione Mensile
- 19.49%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 22.81%
- Variazione Annuale
- -3.23%
21 settembre, domenica