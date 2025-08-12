通貨 / AMC
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
AMC: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc Class A
2.83 USD 0.03 (1.07%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AMCの今日の為替レートは、1.07%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.80の安値と2.86の高値で取引されました。
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AMC News
- AMC Entertainment (AMC) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know
- Recliners, rumbles, and reboots: Theaters bet big on movie magic
- Opendoor’s Rebirth: Can the Army Turn Meme Momentum Into Millions?
- AMC Entertainment: Posts A Slight Net Loss Despite Much Improved Results (AMC)
- EPR Properties stock rating upgraded by Wells Fargo on Genting Malaysia land sale
- Investors Heavily Search AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC): Here is What You Need to Know
- GameStop earnings are coming, as bitcoin looms ever larger for the OG meme stock
- Horror hit IT returns to theaters ahead of HBO series premiere
- A Band of Retail Investors Powered the Meme-Stock Rally. Now They’re Flexing.
- Why Investors Need a Safety Net for Opendoor’s (OPEN) Rally - TipRanks.com
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is a Trending Stock
- Options Trade Targets Statistical Oddity in AMC and Cinemark (CNK) Stocks - TipRanks.com
- Consumer Tech News (August 11–August 15): Consumer Sentiment Slips, Stimulus Sparks Rallies, and Cisco & Applied Materials Headline Earnings - Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)
- Opendoor bulls are getting what they want, and the stock is surging again
- Is Trending Stock AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) a Buy Now?
- Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.73%
- Buyers Lift AMC Stock On Earnings Surprise, But Are Meme Stocks A Buy Or Sell Now?
- Earnings Reports From These Retail Investors' Top Stocks - Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI)
- AMC makes a big move to keep frustrated customers from fleeing
- These are the ‘affordable luxuries’ even people trying to save money can’t resist splurging on
- AMC Entertainment Stock: Sell The Earnings Rally (NYSE:AMC)
- Is AMC Stock Ready for a Hollywood Ending?
- Macquarie maintains Neutral rating on AMC stock after strong Q2 beat
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
1日のレンジ
2.80 2.86
1年のレンジ
2.45 5.57
- 以前の終値
- 2.80
- 始値
- 2.84
- 買値
- 2.83
- 買値
- 3.13
- 安値
- 2.80
- 高値
- 2.86
- 出来高
- 9.712 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.07%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.07%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -1.39%
- 1年の変化
- -38.74%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K