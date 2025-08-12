クォートセクション
通貨 / AMC
AMC: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc Class A

2.83 USD 0.03 (1.07%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

AMCの今日の為替レートは、1.07%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.80の安値と2.86の高値で取引されました。

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
2.80 2.86
1年のレンジ
2.45 5.57
以前の終値
2.80
始値
2.84
買値
2.83
買値
3.13
安値
2.80
高値
2.86
出来高
9.712 K
1日の変化
1.07%
1ヶ月の変化
1.07%
6ヶ月の変化
-1.39%
1年の変化
-38.74%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K