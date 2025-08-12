货币 / AMC
AMC: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc Class A
2.84 USD 0.05 (1.73%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AMC汇率已更改-1.73%。当日，交易品种以低点2.83和高点2.90进行交易。
关注AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AMC新闻
- Recliners, rumbles, and reboots: Theaters bet big on movie magic
- Opendoor’s Rebirth: Can the Army Turn Meme Momentum Into Millions?
- AMC Entertainment: Posts A Slight Net Loss Despite Much Improved Results (AMC)
- EPR Properties stock rating upgraded by Wells Fargo on Genting Malaysia land sale
- Investors Heavily Search AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC): Here is What You Need to Know
- GameStop earnings are coming, as bitcoin looms ever larger for the OG meme stock
- Horror hit IT returns to theaters ahead of HBO series premiere
- A Band of Retail Investors Powered the Meme-Stock Rally. Now They’re Flexing.
- Why Investors Need a Safety Net for Opendoor’s (OPEN) Rally - TipRanks.com
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is a Trending Stock
- Options Trade Targets Statistical Oddity in AMC and Cinemark (CNK) Stocks - TipRanks.com
- Consumer Tech News (August 11–August 15): Consumer Sentiment Slips, Stimulus Sparks Rallies, and Cisco & Applied Materials Headline Earnings - Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)
- Opendoor bulls are getting what they want, and the stock is surging again
- Is Trending Stock AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) a Buy Now?
- Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.73%
- Buyers Lift AMC Stock On Earnings Surprise, But Are Meme Stocks A Buy Or Sell Now?
- Earnings Reports From These Retail Investors' Top Stocks - Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI)
- AMC makes a big move to keep frustrated customers from fleeing
- These are the ‘affordable luxuries’ even people trying to save money can’t resist splurging on
- AMC Entertainment Stock: Sell The Earnings Rally (NYSE:AMC)
- Is AMC Stock Ready for a Hollywood Ending?
- Macquarie maintains Neutral rating on AMC stock after strong Q2 beat
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- AMC CEO Says He Has Personally Abandoned Google In Exchange For ChatGPT: Here's How The Company Is Using Artificial Intelligence - Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), AMC Entertainment Hldgs (NYSE:AMC)
日范围
2.83 2.90
年范围
2.45 5.57
- 前一天收盘价
- 2.89
- 开盘价
- 2.90
- 卖价
- 2.84
- 买价
- 3.14
- 最低价
- 2.83
- 最高价
- 2.90
- 交易量
- 3.351 K
- 日变化
- -1.73%
- 月变化
- 1.43%
- 6个月变化
- -1.05%
- 年变化
- -38.53%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值