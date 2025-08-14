통화 / AMC
AMC: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc Class A
3.00 USD 0.17 (6.01%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
AMC 환율이 오늘 6.01%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 2.83이고 고가는 3.08이었습니다.
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
2.83 3.08
년간 변동
2.45 5.57
- 이전 종가
- 2.83
- 시가
- 2.85
- Bid
- 3.00
- Ask
- 3.30
- 저가
- 2.83
- 고가
- 3.08
- 볼륨
- 24.200 K
- 일일 변동
- 6.01%
- 월 변동
- 7.14%
- 6개월 변동
- 4.53%
- 년간 변동율
- -35.06%
20 9월, 토요일