AMC: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc Class A

3.00 USD 0.17 (6.01%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AMC ha avuto una variazione del 6.01% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.83 e ad un massimo di 3.08.

Segui le dinamiche di AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

AMC News

Intervallo Giornaliero
2.83 3.08
Intervallo Annuale
2.45 5.57
Chiusura Precedente
2.83
Apertura
2.85
Bid
3.00
Ask
3.30
Minimo
2.83
Massimo
3.08
Volume
24.200 K
Variazione giornaliera
6.01%
Variazione Mensile
7.14%
Variazione Semestrale
4.53%
Variazione Annuale
-35.06%
20 settembre, sabato