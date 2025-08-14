Valute / AMC
AMC: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc Class A
3.00 USD 0.17 (6.01%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AMC ha avuto una variazione del 6.01% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.83 e ad un massimo di 3.08.
Segui le dinamiche di AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.83 3.08
Intervallo Annuale
2.45 5.57
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.83
- Apertura
- 2.85
- Bid
- 3.00
- Ask
- 3.30
- Minimo
- 2.83
- Massimo
- 3.08
- Volume
- 24.200 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 6.01%
- Variazione Mensile
- 7.14%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 4.53%
- Variazione Annuale
- -35.06%
20 settembre, sabato