通貨 / AIRS
AIRS: AirSculpt Technologies Inc

6.15 USD 0.04 (0.65%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

AIRSの今日の為替レートは、-0.65%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり5.97の安値と6.35の高値で取引されました。

AirSculpt Technologies Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
5.97 6.35
1年のレンジ
1.53 9.20
以前の終値
6.19
始値
6.25
買値
6.15
買値
6.45
安値
5.97
高値
6.35
出来高
1.195 K
1日の変化
-0.65%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.44%
6ヶ月の変化
179.55%
1年の変化
20.35%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K