AIRS: AirSculpt Technologies Inc
6.15 USD 0.04 (0.65%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AIRSの今日の為替レートは、-0.65%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり5.97の安値と6.35の高値で取引されました。
AirSculpt Technologies Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
5.97 6.35
1年のレンジ
1.53 9.20
- 以前の終値
- 6.19
- 始値
- 6.25
- 買値
- 6.15
- 買値
- 6.45
- 安値
- 5.97
- 高値
- 6.35
- 出来高
- 1.195 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.65%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.44%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 179.55%
- 1年の変化
- 20.35%
