Currencies / AIRS
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
AIRS: AirSculpt Technologies Inc
5.71 USD 0.22 (3.71%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AIRS exchange rate has changed by -3.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.61 and at a high of 6.20.
Follow AirSculpt Technologies Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AIRS News
- AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- Amazon, Alibaba Lead Thursday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Is AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
- 3 Highly Shorted Stocks That Could Be the Next Wall Street Sensations
- AirSculpt (AIRS) Q2 Revenue Falls 14%
- Airsculpt Technologies earnings missed by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates
- AirSculpt Technologies prepays $10 million in debt after stock offering
- Wednesday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- AirSculpt Technologies: Share-Offering Buys Time, But Investors Demand More Growth (AIRS)
- Airsculpt Technologies director Adam Feinstein buys $4 million in stock
- AirSculpt Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stock and Underwriters’ Full Exercise of Option to Purchase Additional Shares
- AirSculpt sets price for $12 million public stock offering
- AirSculpt announces public offering of 3.16 million shares
- AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- What's Going On With Body Contouring Company AirSculpt Technologies Stock Today? - AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS)
Daily Range
5.61 6.20
Year Range
1.53 9.20
- Previous Close
- 5.93
- Open
- 5.92
- Bid
- 5.71
- Ask
- 6.01
- Low
- 5.61
- High
- 6.20
- Volume
- 1.373 K
- Daily Change
- -3.71%
- Month Change
- -8.49%
- 6 Months Change
- 159.55%
- Year Change
- 11.74%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%