통화 / AIRS
AIRS: AirSculpt Technologies Inc
6.55 USD 0.40 (6.50%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
AIRS 환율이 오늘 6.50%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 6.13이고 고가는 6.77이었습니다.
AirSculpt Technologies Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
AIRS News
일일 변동 비율
6.13 6.77
년간 변동
1.53 9.20
- 이전 종가
- 6.15
- 시가
- 6.28
- Bid
- 6.55
- Ask
- 6.85
- 저가
- 6.13
- 고가
- 6.77
- 볼륨
- 2.511 K
- 일일 변동
- 6.50%
- 월 변동
- 4.97%
- 6개월 변동
- 197.73%
- 년간 변동율
- 28.18%
20 9월, 토요일