AESI: Atlas Energy Solutions Inc Class A

11.05 USD 0.02 (0.18%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

AESIの今日の為替レートは、-0.18%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり11.01の安値と11.25の高値で取引されました。

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
11.01 11.25
1年のレンジ
10.40 26.86
以前の終値
11.07
始値
11.15
買値
11.05
買値
11.35
安値
11.01
高値
11.25
出来高
1.487 K
1日の変化
-0.18%
1ヶ月の変化
-5.07%
6ヶ月の変化
-37.46%
1年の変化
-48.68%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K