AESI: Atlas Energy Solutions Inc Class A
11.05 USD 0.02 (0.18%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AESIの今日の為替レートは、-0.18%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり11.01の安値と11.25の高値で取引されました。
Atlas Energy Solutions Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
11.01 11.25
1年のレンジ
10.40 26.86
- 以前の終値
- 11.07
- 始値
- 11.15
- 買値
- 11.05
- 買値
- 11.35
- 安値
- 11.01
- 高値
- 11.25
- 出来高
- 1.487 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.18%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -5.07%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -37.46%
- 1年の変化
- -48.68%
