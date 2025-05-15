통화 / AESI
AESI: Atlas Energy Solutions Inc Class A
10.88 USD 0.17 (1.54%)
부문: 에너지 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
AESI 환율이 오늘 -1.54%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 10.71이고 고가는 11.00이었습니다.
Atlas Energy Solutions Inc Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
10.71 11.00
년간 변동
10.40 26.86
- 이전 종가
- 11.05
- 시가
- 10.94
- Bid
- 10.88
- Ask
- 11.18
- 저가
- 10.71
- 고가
- 11.00
- 볼륨
- 2.424 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.54%
- 월 변동
- -6.53%
- 6개월 변동
- -38.43%
- 년간 변동율
- -49.47%
20 9월, 토요일