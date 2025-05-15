货币 / AESI
AESI: Atlas Energy Solutions Inc Class A
11.21 USD 0.40 (3.70%)
版块: 能源 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AESI汇率已更改3.70%。当日，交易品种以低点10.89和高点11.25进行交易。
关注Atlas Energy Solutions Inc Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AESI新闻
- Rushing to Meet AI’s Energy Needs: Oil-Field Servicers
- Atlas Energy Solutions stock hits 52-week low at $10.92
- Atlas Energy Solutions: Solid Business, Uninspiring Management Style (NYSE:AESI)
- Atlas Energy Solutions stock hits 52-week low at $11.12
- Atlas Energy Solutions stock price target lowered to $14 by Stifel
- Atlas Energy Solutions stock hits 52-week low at 11.75 USD
- Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:AESI)
- Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Atlas Energy Q2 2025 misses EPS, revenue beats
- Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q2
- Atlas Energy Q2 2025 slides: Strong revenue amid profitability challenges
- Analysts Estimate Occidental Petroleum (OXY) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Atlas Energy Solutions acquires proppant filtration tech company
- Earnings Preview: Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- This Carrier Global Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday - Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR), Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI)
- Atlas Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call
- Kodiak Announces Delivery of Two Additional Customer-Owned and -Operated Driverless Trucks to Atlas; Launches Driverless Service Up To 24/7
- Leon Cooperman on what would turn him more optimistic: ‘I am looking for news to get worse.’
- Stifel analysts initiate AESI stock with Buy, $15 price target
- Friday Insider Trades: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks on May 16, 2025
- Atlas Energy Solutions CEO John Gregory Turner buys $99,869 in shares
- Atlas Energy director Douglas Rogers acquires $92,862 in shares
- Atlas Energy Solutions executive chairman Ben Brigham buys $128,886 in stock
日范围
10.89 11.25
年范围
10.40 26.86
- 前一天收盘价
- 10.81
- 开盘价
- 11.01
- 卖价
- 11.21
- 买价
- 11.51
- 最低价
- 10.89
- 最高价
- 11.25
- 交易量
- 2.154 K
- 日变化
- 3.70%
- 月变化
- -3.69%
- 6个月变化
- -36.56%
- 年变化
- -47.93%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值