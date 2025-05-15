QuotazioniSezioni
AESI: Atlas Energy Solutions Inc Class A

10.88 USD 0.17 (1.54%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AESI ha avuto una variazione del -1.54% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 10.71 e ad un massimo di 11.00.

Segui le dinamiche di Atlas Energy Solutions Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
10.71 11.00
Intervallo Annuale
10.40 26.86
Chiusura Precedente
11.05
Apertura
10.94
Bid
10.88
Ask
11.18
Minimo
10.71
Massimo
11.00
Volume
2.424 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.54%
Variazione Mensile
-6.53%
Variazione Semestrale
-38.43%
Variazione Annuale
-49.47%
20 settembre, sabato