AESI: Atlas Energy Solutions Inc Class A
10.88 USD 0.17 (1.54%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AESI ha avuto una variazione del -1.54% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 10.71 e ad un massimo di 11.00.
Segui le dinamiche di Atlas Energy Solutions Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
10.71 11.00
Intervallo Annuale
10.40 26.86
- Chiusura Precedente
- 11.05
- Apertura
- 10.94
- Bid
- 10.88
- Ask
- 11.18
- Minimo
- 10.71
- Massimo
- 11.00
- Volume
- 2.424 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.54%
- Variazione Mensile
- -6.53%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -38.43%
- Variazione Annuale
- -49.47%
20 settembre, sabato