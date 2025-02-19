通貨 / ADTX
ADTX: Aditxt Inc
1.01 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ADTXの今日の為替レートは、0.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり0.98の安値と1.03の高値で取引されました。
Aditxt Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
ADTX News
- Evofem anticipates approval of merger with Aditxt at upcoming meeting
- Aditxt subsidiary targets early 2026 FDA submission for immune therapy
- Crypto.com to provide custody for Aditxt’s planned digital treasury
- Aditxt signs custody agreement with Crypto.com for digital asset treasury
- Pearsanta plans IPO with Spartan Capital as lead underwriter
- Aditxt subsidiary Pearsanta engages Spartan Capital for planned IPO
- Pearsanta invited to submit full proposal for DoD ovarian cancer grant
- Aditxt unveils bitcoin-backed strategy to support biotech ventures
- Aditxt launches Bitcoin treasury strategy to fund biotech ventures
- Notable Data on Evofem’s SOLOSEC in Recurrent Bacterial Vaginosis (BV) Released at ACOG Annual Meeting
- Aditxt names Evofem CEO to its board, eyes women’s health market
- Saundra Pelletier, Evofem Biosciences’ CEO, Dr. Friedrich Kapp, Co-CEO of Adimune, and Chris Mitton, President of Pearsanta, Will Join Aditxt Weekly Update on June 6
- ADTX stock plunges to 52-week low, touches $1.5 amid steep decline
- Aditxt secures $233K loan from CEO Albanna
- Aditxt Announces Termination of Arrangement Agreement With Appili Therapeutics
- S&P 500 Down 1%; Sarepta Therapeutics Shares Plunge - Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX), FinVolution Gr (NYSE:FINV)
- Why Aditxt (ADTX) Stock Is Skyrocketing - Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX)
- Dow Dips Over 200 Points; US Industrial Production Increases More than Expected - Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX), AGM Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:AGMH)
- Dow Jumps 400 Points; US Retail Sales Increase Less Than Expected - Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX)
- Crude Oil Falls 1%; Dollar General Posts Upbeat Sales - Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs (NASDAQ:AVAH), Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX)
- Nasdaq Down Over 100 Points; US Producer Inflation Stalls In February - Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX), Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY)
- US Stocks Likely To Open Lower After A Brief Respite: 'Add Exposure To Equities' Amid Pullback, Says Expert - Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX)
- Why Intel Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)
- Why Global Blue Group Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO), Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX)
1日のレンジ
0.98 1.03
1年のレンジ
0.02 12.30
- 以前の終値
- 1.01
- 始値
- 1.01
- 買値
- 1.01
- 買値
- 1.31
- 安値
- 0.98
- 高値
- 1.03
- 出来高
- 195
- 1日の変化
- 0.00%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.94%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -77.20%
- 1年の変化
- -78.96%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K