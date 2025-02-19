KurseKategorien
Währungen / ADTX
Zurück zum Aktien

ADTX: Aditxt Inc

1.00 USD 0.01 (0.99%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von ADTX hat sich für heute um -0.99% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 0.98 bis zu einem Hoch von 1.01 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Aditxt Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ADTX News

Tagesspanne
0.98 1.01
Jahresspanne
0.02 12.30
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
1.01
Eröffnung
1.01
Bid
1.00
Ask
1.30
Tief
0.98
Hoch
1.01
Volumen
95
Tagesänderung
-0.99%
Monatsänderung
-2.91%
6-Monatsänderung
-77.43%
Jahresänderung
-79.17%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
418
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
542
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
266.4 K
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
98.7 K
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
-225.1 K
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
17.8 K
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K