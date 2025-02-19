Währungen / ADTX
ADTX: Aditxt Inc
1.00 USD 0.01 (0.99%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von ADTX hat sich für heute um -0.99% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 0.98 bis zu einem Hoch von 1.01 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Aditxt Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
0.98 1.01
Jahresspanne
0.02 12.30
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 1.01
- Eröffnung
- 1.01
- Bid
- 1.00
- Ask
- 1.30
- Tief
- 0.98
- Hoch
- 1.01
- Volumen
- 95
- Tagesänderung
- -0.99%
- Monatsänderung
- -2.91%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -77.43%
- Jahresänderung
- -79.17%
