Currencies / ADTX
ADTX: Aditxt Inc
1.04 USD 0.05 (5.05%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ADTX exchange rate has changed by 5.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.98 and at a high of 1.04.
Follow Aditxt Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ADTX News
- Evofem anticipates approval of merger with Aditxt at upcoming meeting
- Aditxt subsidiary targets early 2026 FDA submission for immune therapy
- Crypto.com to provide custody for Aditxt’s planned digital treasury
- Aditxt signs custody agreement with Crypto.com for digital asset treasury
- Pearsanta plans IPO with Spartan Capital as lead underwriter
- Aditxt subsidiary Pearsanta engages Spartan Capital for planned IPO
- Pearsanta invited to submit full proposal for DoD ovarian cancer grant
- Aditxt unveils bitcoin-backed strategy to support biotech ventures
- Aditxt launches Bitcoin treasury strategy to fund biotech ventures
- Notable Data on Evofem’s SOLOSEC in Recurrent Bacterial Vaginosis (BV) Released at ACOG Annual Meeting
- Aditxt names Evofem CEO to its board, eyes women’s health market
- Saundra Pelletier, Evofem Biosciences’ CEO, Dr. Friedrich Kapp, Co-CEO of Adimune, and Chris Mitton, President of Pearsanta, Will Join Aditxt Weekly Update on June 6
- ADTX stock plunges to 52-week low, touches $1.5 amid steep decline
- Aditxt secures $233K loan from CEO Albanna
- Aditxt Announces Termination of Arrangement Agreement With Appili Therapeutics
- S&P 500 Down 1%; Sarepta Therapeutics Shares Plunge - Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX), FinVolution Gr (NYSE:FINV)
- Why Aditxt (ADTX) Stock Is Skyrocketing - Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX)
- Dow Dips Over 200 Points; US Industrial Production Increases More than Expected - Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX), AGM Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:AGMH)
- Dow Jumps 400 Points; US Retail Sales Increase Less Than Expected - Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX)
- Crude Oil Falls 1%; Dollar General Posts Upbeat Sales - Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs (NASDAQ:AVAH), Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX)
- Nasdaq Down Over 100 Points; US Producer Inflation Stalls In February - Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX), Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY)
- US Stocks Likely To Open Lower After A Brief Respite: 'Add Exposure To Equities' Amid Pullback, Says Expert - Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX)
- Why Intel Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)
- Why Global Blue Group Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO), Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX)
Daily Range
0.98 1.04
Year Range
0.02 12.30
- Previous Close
- 0.99
- Open
- 1.00
- Bid
- 1.04
- Ask
- 1.34
- Low
- 0.98
- High
- 1.04
- Volume
- 196
- Daily Change
- 5.05%
- Month Change
- 0.97%
- 6 Months Change
- -76.52%
- Year Change
- -78.33%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev