Valute / ADTX
ADTX: Aditxt Inc
0.97 USD 0.04 (3.96%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ADTX ha avuto una variazione del -3.96% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.97 e ad un massimo di 1.01.
Segui le dinamiche di Aditxt Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ADTX News
Intervallo Giornaliero
0.97 1.01
Intervallo Annuale
0.02 12.30
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.01
- Apertura
- 1.01
- Bid
- 0.97
- Ask
- 1.27
- Minimo
- 0.97
- Massimo
- 1.01
- Volume
- 178
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.96%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.83%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -78.10%
- Variazione Annuale
- -79.79%
21 settembre, domenica