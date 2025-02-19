QuotazioniSezioni
ADTX: Aditxt Inc

0.97 USD 0.04 (3.96%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ADTX ha avuto una variazione del -3.96% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.97 e ad un massimo di 1.01.

Segui le dinamiche di Aditxt Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
0.97 1.01
Intervallo Annuale
0.02 12.30
Chiusura Precedente
1.01
Apertura
1.01
Bid
0.97
Ask
1.27
Minimo
0.97
Massimo
1.01
Volume
178
Variazione giornaliera
-3.96%
Variazione Mensile
-5.83%
Variazione Semestrale
-78.10%
Variazione Annuale
-79.79%
