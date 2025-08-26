通貨 / DJT
DJT: Dow Jones Transportation Averag
16.93 USD 0.01 (0.06%)
セクター: インデックス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
DJTの今日の為替レートは、0.06%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり16.86の安値と17.23の高値で取引されました。
Dow Jones Transportation Averagダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
DJT News
- Donald Trump Jr.’s new career: Advising companies
- Trump Media & Technologyの法務顧問、Glabe Scottが50万9千ドル相当の株式を売却
- Glabe Scott, general counsel, sells $509k in Trump Media (DJT)
- Trump Media and Technology seeks SEC approval for five new ETFs
- Trump Media to launch five America First themed ETFs
- Trump Media Pushes Into Finance With 'America First' ETF Lineup - Trump Media & Tech Gr (NASDAQ:DJT)
- What's Going On With Trump Media & Technology Stock Today? - Trump Media & Tech Gr (NASDAQ:DJT)
- MMA’s stock is skyrocketing — now that there’s a Trump connection
- What Is Trump Media Group CRO Strategy? And Should Investors Get on Board?
- Opinion: Watch out, retirees: President Trump doesn’t understand interest rates
- Newsmax sues Fox, claiming TV distribution deals strangled business
- Factbox-From coins to miners: Trump family’s crypto playbook
- Eric Trump-Backed Metaplanet Becomes World's 6th Largest Bitcoin Treasury Holding With 20,000 BTC - Metaplanet (OTC:MTPLF)
- Eric Trump To Attend Shareholder Meeting Of A Company In Japan That Is Emulating Michael Saylor's Bitcoin Hoarding Strategy: Report - Trump Media & Tech Gr (NASDAQ:DJT)
- The Trumps’ New Crypto Money Maker: Deals With Themselves
- Trump’s $6.4 Billion Cronos Gambit Triggers 40% CRO Surge, Craziest Rally Since 2022 - TipRanks.com
- Trump Family Expands Crypto Empire With $6.4 Billion Venture
- Bitcoin price today: ticks higher to $111k after 7-wk low amid Fed worries
- Trump Media's Crypto Treasury Bet Sends This Token Soaring 30% — Bitcoin, Ethereum Left In Dust
- Trump Media Stock (DJT) Gains after Making a $6.4B Crypto Bet - TipRanks.com
- Why Trump Media Stock Is Jumping Today
- Trump’s Media Company Launches New Business to Buy Billions in Niche Crypto Coin
- Trump Media And Crypto.com Form CRO Treasury Company In $105 Million Token Deal
- Trump Media, Crypto.com announce deal to form crypto treasury firm
1日のレンジ
16.86 17.23
1年のレンジ
15.07 54.68
- 以前の終値
- 16.92
- 始値
- 17.05
- 買値
- 16.93
- 買値
- 17.23
- 安値
- 16.86
- 高値
- 17.23
- 出来高
- 9.224 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.06%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.28%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -13.80%
- 1年の変化
- -1.63%
