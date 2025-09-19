通貨 / USDDKK
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
USDDKK: US Dollar vs Danish Krone
6.34732 DKK 0.01592 (0.25%)
セクター: 通貨 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: Danish Krone
USDDKKの今日の為替レートは、0.25%変化しました。日中、通貨は1USDあたり6.32665DKKの安値と6.35124DKKの高値で取引されました。
米ドルvsデンマーククローネダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 履歴チャートは、米ドル価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
USDDKKの取引アプリ
PCA Pairs Trader Pro
Oleksandr Art'omenko
PCA Pairs Trader Proは、主成分分析（PCA）をベースに、5銘柄からなるポートフォリオの中から最適なアセットペアを自動的に抽出し、LONGとSHORTの2ポジションで構成される市場中立ヘッジポジションを構築するエキスパートアドバイザーです。クラシックなペアトレードが単一ペアのみを分析するのに対し、PCA Pairs Trader Proは多次元統計解析を実行し、潜在的なパターンを抽出し、手動設定なしで変化する市場環境に適応します。 「プロは必ずしも深い知識や高い技術を持っているわけではない。彼らが利益を上げるのは、全く別のゲームをプレイしているからだ。」 トレーディングのアプローチを一新し、「別の」ルールと手法を取り入れてください。これは、成功している“大物”がトップのトレーディング企業やヘッジファンドで実践しているやり方です。 本製品は数量限定10ライセンスの永久ライセンス版です。EAの価格は急速に上昇する予定です。割引価格でのご購入は今だけ—永久ライセンスでの所有権が得られます！以降はレンタル提供のみとなります。 PCA Pairs Trader Proが
Richter mt5
A Richter Expert is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. By analyzing prices over a specific time period, it determines the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indicator system based on real data. When the trend and its direction change, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms take into account signals about overbought and oversold markets. Buying occurs when the signal falls below a certain level and then rise
Sequoia mt5
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
Sequoia v4
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
Richter mt4
A Richter Expert is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. By analyzing prices over a specific time period, it determines the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indicator system based on real data. When the trend and its direction change, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms take into account signals about overbought and oversold markets. Buying occurs when the signal falls below a certain level and then rise
Real Tick Data Creator
Baha Eddine Tahouri
EAを実際のティックデータでバックテストしたいですか？それなら、Real Tick Data Creator が最適です。ストラテジーテスターのティックデータは実際のものではなく、価格の実際の動きを反映していません。代わりにシミュレーションです。しかし、このソフトウェアを使えば、実際のティックデータで戦略をバックテストすることができます。 「Real Tick Data Creator」は、Metatrader 4 プラットフォームを使用するトレーダーに、正確で本物のティックデータを提供するために設計された革新的なソフトウェアです。この強力なツールを使用すると、ライブ市場の状況から記録された実際のティックデータを生成することができ、トレーディング戦略の包括的なテストを最高の精度で行うことができます。 Real Tick Data Creator は、トレーダーが徹底的なバックテストと分析を行うために必要なツールを提供し、より情報を元にしたトレードの決定を行い、金融市場でより大きな成功を収めるための支援をします。その精度、カスタマイズ性、使いやすさへのコミットメントにより、Real T
1日のレンジ
6.32665 6.35124
1年のレンジ
6.26214 7.32902
- 以前の終値
- 6.3314 0
- 始値
- 6.3291 3
- 買値
- 6.3473 2
- 買値
- 6.3476 2
- 安値
- 6.3266 5
- 高値
- 6.3512 4
- 出来高
- 43.447 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.25%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.50%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -7.95%
- 1年の変化
- -5.19%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K