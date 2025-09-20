통화 / USDDKK
USDDKK: US Dollar vs Danish Krone
6.35083 DKK 0.01943 (0.31%)
부문: 통화 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: Danish Krone
USDDKK 환율이 당일 0.31%로 변동했습니다. 당일 동안 통화는 1 USD당 저가 6.32665 DKK와 고가 6.36266 DKK로 거래되었습니다
미국 달러 vs 덴마크 크로네 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 과거 차트는 미국 달러 가격이 과거에 어떻게 변했는지 보여줍니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
6.32665 6.36266
년간 변동
6.26214 7.32902
- 이전 종가
- 6.3314 0
- 시가
- 6.3291 3
- Bid
- 6.3508 3
- Ask
- 6.3511 3
- 저가
- 6.3266 5
- 고가
- 6.3626 6
- 볼륨
- 85.752 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.31%
- 월 변동
- -0.45%
- 6개월 변동
- -7.90%
- 년간 변동율
- -5.14%
20 9월, 토요일