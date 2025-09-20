Devises / USDDKK
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
USDDKK: US Dollar vs Danish Krone
6.35083 DKK 0.01943 (0.31%)
Secteur: Devise Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: Danish Krone
Le taux de change de USDDKK a changé de 0.31% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, la devise a été négociée à un minimum de 6.32665 DKK et à un maximum de 6.36266 DKK pour 1 USD.
Suivez la dynamique Dollar US vs. Couronne Danoise. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. Le graphique historique montre comment le prix de Dollar américain a changé dans le passé. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Applications de Trading pour USDDKK
PCA Pairs Trader Pro
Oleksandr Art'omenko
PCA Pairs Trader Pro — c’est un conseiller expert qui, sur la base de la méthode des composantes principales (PCA), trouve automatiquement la paire d’actifs optimale au sein d’un portefeuille de cinq instruments et construit entre eux une position de couverture neutre au marché composée de deux positions : LONG et SHORT. Contrairement au trading de paires classique, où seule une paire est analysée, PCA Pairs Trader Pro effectue une analyse statistique multidimensionnelle, révèle des schémas cach
Richter mt5
A Richter Expert is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. By analyzing prices over a specific time period, it determines the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indicator system based on real data. When the trend and its direction change, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms take into account signals about overbought and oversold markets. Buying occurs when the signal falls below a certain level and then rise
Sequoia mt5
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
Sequoia v4
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
Richter mt4
A Richter Expert is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. By analyzing prices over a specific time period, it determines the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indicator system based on real data. When the trend and its direction change, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms take into account signals about overbought and oversold markets. Buying occurs when the signal falls below a certain level and then rise
Real Tick Data Creator
Baha Eddine Tahouri
Vous cherchez à backtester votre EA avec des données de ticks réelles ? Ne cherchez pas plus loin que Real Tick Data Creator. Les données de ticks sur le testeur de stratégie ne sont pas réelles et ne reflètent pas comment le prix s'est réellement déplacé, mais sont plutôt une simulation. Mais avec ce logiciel, vous pouvez backtester vos stratégies avec de vraies données de ticks. "Real Tick Data Creator" est un logiciel innovant conçu pour fournir aux traders utilisant la plateforme Metatrader
Range quotidien
6.32665 6.36266
Range Annuel
6.26214 7.32902
- Clôture Précédente
- 6.3314 0
- Ouverture
- 6.3291 3
- Bid
- 6.3508 3
- Ask
- 6.3511 3
- Plus Bas
- 6.3266 5
- Plus Haut
- 6.3626 6
- Volume
- 85.752 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.31%
- Changement Mensuel
- -0.45%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -7.90%
- Changement Annuel
- -5.14%
20 septembre, samedi