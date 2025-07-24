クォートセクション
通貨 / AXSUSD
AXSUSD: AxieInfinityShards vs USD

2.53 USD 0.02 (0.78%)
セクター: 暗号通貨 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

AXSUSDの今日の為替レートは、-0.78%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.39の安値と2.55の高値で取引されました。

AxieInfinityShards vs USDダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
2.39 2.55
1年のレンジ
1.92 10.31
以前の終値
2.55
始値
2.54
買値
2.53
買値
2.83
安値
2.39
高値
2.55
出来高
4.764 K
1日の変化
-0.78%
1ヶ月の変化
6.30%
6ヶ月の変化
-35.79%
1年の変化
-43.90%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K