통화 / AXSUSD
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
AXSUSD: AxieInfinityShards vs USD
2.53 USD 0.02 (0.78%)
부문: 암호화폐 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
AXSUSD 환율이 오늘 -0.78%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 2.39이고 고가는 2.55이었습니다.
AxieInfinityShards vs USD 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AXSUSD News
- AXIS Capital declares $0.44 dividend, approves $400 million buyback
- Ryan Specialty launches $400 million reinsurance vehicle with Flexpoint, Sixth Street
- AXS Outperforms Industry, Trades Near 52-Week High: Time to Hold?
- Why Is Axis Capital (AXS) Up 5% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Bharat Electronics stock rating upgraded to Add by Axis Capital
- Axis Capital upgrades Clean Science & Technology stock rating to Buy
- Earnings call transcript: AXIS Capital Q2 2025 earnings beat, stock dips
- FAF Stock Near 52-Week High: A Signal for Investors to Hold Tight?
- Macquarie Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Selective Insurance Set to Grow on Rising Premium Amid Challenges
- American Financial Banks on Renewal Pricing Amid Cost Woes
- Matthew Kirk to be appointed as AXIS Capital’s next CFO
- AXIS Capital launches new multi-line portfolio capacity unit
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Axis Capital Stock?
- AIG Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher North America Commercial Premiums
- Aflac Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Solid Cancer Product Sales
- Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:JDSAX)
- Berkshire Hathaway Q2 Earnings & Revenues Decline Year Over Year
- CNO Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Strong Annuity Collected Premiums
- Why Axis Capital (AXS) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- AXIS Capital Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Premiums Increase Y/Y
- Axis Capital (AXS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Axis Capital (AXS) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- Axis Capital downgrades Sapphire Foods stock on weak Q1 results
일일 변동 비율
2.39 2.55
년간 변동
1.92 10.31
- 이전 종가
- 2.55
- 시가
- 2.54
- Bid
- 2.53
- Ask
- 2.83
- 저가
- 2.39
- 고가
- 2.55
- 볼륨
- 4.764 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.78%
- 월 변동
- 6.30%
- 6개월 변동
- -35.79%
- 년간 변동율
- -43.90%
20 9월, 토요일