Voyageur
- エキスパート
- Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
- バージョン: 1.25
- アクティベーション: 10
Designed for the XAUUSD, Voyageur EA represents the quintessence of innovation in the world of automated trading. This expert advisor is more than just a tool, but a carefully calibrated mechanism designed to profit from every micro-wave in the dynamic gold market.
This scalping strategy can operate with a minimum balance of $300, while maintaining ultra-low drawdowns without the use of martingale or other dangerous strategies. Voyager EA prioritizes capital safety, allowing traders to participate in the dynamic XAUUSD market without the risk of excessive losses. The rejection of risky methods like martingale demonstrates a mature approach to capital management and a long-term focus.
Thanks to its mathematical algorithm, it can find the most accurate entry points without the use of indicators. Only mathematics and price action. + news filter. Voyager EA is based on a complex mathematical algorithm that analyzes price movements and identifies optimal market entry points. This algorithm relies exclusively on mathematical calculations and price action analysis, eliminating the subjectivity and lag inherent in traditional indicators. An additional layer of protection is provided by a built-in news filter, which temporarily suspends trading during the release of important economic data, minimizing the impact of volatility on results.
- Currency pair: XAUUSD (GOLD)
- Timeframe: M5 - H1
- Minimum deposit: $300.
- Account type: any account type, but it is better to use ECN and Raw spread accounts.
- Leverage: Any
- Use a VPS to keep the EA running 24/7 (recommended)
Before using any advisor, make sure that:
Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA may also incur losses).
The backtests shown (e.g. in the screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters, but therefore the results cannot be transferred to real trading.
This strategy will always use a stop loss, but the execution of the SL still depends on your broker.