mql5言語の特徴、微妙なニュアンスとテクニック - ページ 104

アンドレイ・ハチムリアンスキー

市場レビューの楽器は何台？

fxsaber

ビルド1907では、バグが奇跡的に消えました。ロールバックして探せばいいのか、それともここの何かが修正されただけなのか、それすらもわからない......。

 

インジケーター構築に関する質問

#property indicator_chart_window

#property indicator_buffers 12

#property indicator_plots   6

#property indicator_type1   DRAW_COLOR_LINE

#property indicator_type2   DRAW_COLOR_LINE

#property indicator_type3   DRAW_COLOR_LINE

#property indicator_type4   DRAW_COLOR_LINE

#property indicator_type5   DRAW_COLOR_LINE

#property indicator_type6   DRAW_COLOR_LINE 


SetIndexBuffer(0,upper_line,INDICATOR_DATA);

   SetIndexBuffer(1,upper_line_color,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);


   PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,"Upper Line");

   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,UpperStyle);

   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,UpperWidth);

   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES,2);

   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,UpperTrendUp);

   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,UpperTrendDw);

// ==========

   SetIndexBuffer(2,awera_line,INDICATOR_DATA);

   SetIndexBuffer(3,awera_line_color,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);


   PlotIndexSetString(1,PLOT_LABEL,"Average Line");

   PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,AverageStyle);

   PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,AverageWidth);

   PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES,2);

   PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,AverageTrendUp);

   PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,AverageTrendDw);

// ==========

   SetIndexBuffer(4,lower_line,INDICATOR_DATA);

   SetIndexBuffer(5,lower_line_color,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);


   PlotIndexSetString(2,PLOT_LABEL,"Lower Line");

   PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,LowerStyle);

   PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,LowerWidth);

   PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES,2);

   PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,LowerTrendUp);

   PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,LowerTrendDw);

カラーバッファーはいくつまで使用できますか？

バッファーはどのようにリンクされているのですか？

#property indicator_buffers 12 // 合計12個のバッファを宣言する。

#property indicator_plots 6 //グラフィックの構築

indicator_type 1～6を指定すると、6つのグラフに対してカラーラインが引かれることを理解する、という理解で合っていますか？

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_LINE

#property indicator_type2 DRAW_COLOR_LINE

#property indicator_type3 DRAW_COLOR_LINE

#property indicator_type4 DRAW_COLOR_LINE

#property indicator_type5 DRAW_COLOR_LINE

#property indicator_type6 DRAW_COLOR_LINE


// =====

SetIndexBuffer(0,upper_line,INDICATOR_DATA); // データ用ファーストバッファー

SetIndexBuffer(1,upper_line_color,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); // カラーデータ用セカンドバッファ


PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL, "Upper Line"); // 最初のバッファのプロパティを変更します。

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,UpperStyle);// 最初のバッファのプロパティを変更します。

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,UpperWidth);//1 番目のバッファのプロパティを変更します。

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES,2);// 最初のバッファのプロパティを変更します。

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,UpperTrendUp);// 最初のバッファのプロパティを変更します。

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,UpperTrendDw);// 最初のバッファのプロパティを変更します。


SetIndexBuffer(2,awera_line,INDICATOR_DATA); // 3つ目のバッファー

SetIndexBuffer(3,awera_line_color,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); // 4 番目の色のバッファ


PlotIndexSetString(1,PLOT_LABEL, "Average Line"); // SetIndexBuffer(2,awera_line,INDICATOR_DATA) のバッファプロパティを変更します。

PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,AverageStyle); // SetIndexBuffer(2,awera_line,INDICATOR_DATA) 用バッファのプロパティを変更します。

PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,AverageWidth); // SetIndexBuffer(2,awera_line,INDICATOR_DATA) 用バッファのプロパティを変更します。

PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES,2); // SetIndexBuffer(2,awera_line,INDICATOR_DATA) 用バッファのプロパティを変更します。

PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,0,AverageTrendUp); // SetIndexBuffer(2,awera_line,INDICATOR_DATA) 用バッファのプロパティを変更します。

PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,1,AverageTrendDw); // SetIndexBuffer(2,awera_line,INDICATOR_DATA) 用バッファのプロパティを変更します。

ウラジミール・パストゥシャク

質問のために別のブランチを作成したほうがいい。このブランチは機能に関するものであり、ここで議論するべきではありません。

描画の原理をよりよく理解するために、機能を段階的に実装する。1つのラインを構築し、その機能を確認し、次のラインを追加します。

各図形系列（この場合はカラーライン）は、1つのカラーバッファしか持つことができません。各バッファーには多くの色を入れることができます。

 
アンドレイ・ハチムリアンスキー

1907年のビルドでは、奇跡的にバグがなくなりました。ロールバックして探すのか、それともここの何かが修正されただけなのかもわからないし......。

エラーはなくなりましたが、イベントキューに関する問題はなくなりませんでした。数時間後、端末はCPUに最大95%まで負荷をかけ始めます。そして、何かというと、ダニを飛ばしてしまう。

2018.10.11 23:56:54.069 Terminal        MetaTrader 5 x64 build 1907 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)
2018.10.11 23:56:54.139 Terminal        Windows 8.1 (build 9600) x64, IE 11, UAC, Intel Core i5-3570  @ 3.40 GHz, Memory: 11580 / 16346 Mb, Disk: 401 / 499 Gb, GMT+2

スラバ さん、19xxビルドでChartEventに何か変更があったのでしょうか？ビルドで問題は再現されますか？

 
アンドレイ・ハチムリアンスキー

エラーはなくなりましたが、イベントキューの問題はなくなりません。数時間稼働すると、端末はCPUに95%まで負荷をかけるようになる。そして、何かというと、ダニがいなくなる。

スラバ さん、19xxビルドでChartEventに何か変更があったのでしょうか？あなたの問題は再現されていますか？

端末が15時間稼働した後のリソースの監視の様子です（スパイのイベント送信の最小周波数は500ms）。

起動後数時間はCPU負荷が0に近いですが。

 
アンドレイ・ハチムリアンスキー

端末を15時間稼働させた場合のリソース監視の様子です（スパイウェアのイベント送信速度は最小で500ms）。

起動後数時間はCPU負荷が0に近いですが。

Bild 1908 - 変更なし。

 

ベースとなる型構造演算子を置き換えることができるため、状況によっては柔軟に対応することができます。

例として、構造体の配列をカスタムソート するテクニックの1つを紹介します。

// Основная структура
struct A
{
  int a;
  int b;
  
  // Правило сортировки
  bool operator > ( const A& Value ) const 
  {
    return(this.a > Value.a);
  }
};

// Вспомогательная структура для изменения правила сортировки
struct B : A
{
  // Перегрузка правила сортировки
  bool operator > ( const A& Value ) const 
  {
    return(this.b > Value.b);
  }
};

// Простая сортировка
template <typename T1, typename T2> // T2 - по какому правилу сортируем
void Sort( T1 &Array[] )
{
  const int Size = ArraySize(Array);
  
  for (int i = 0; i < Size - 1; i++)
  {
    T2 Min = Array[i];
    int Pos = i;
    
    for (int j = i + 1; j < Size; j++)
      if (Min > Array[j])
      {
        Min = Array[j];
        Pos = j;        
      }
      
    if (Pos != i)
    {
      Array[Pos] = Array[i];
      Array[i] = Min;
    }
  }
}

void OnStart()
{
  A Array[3] = {{2, 2}, {3,1}, {1, 3}};
  
  ArrayPrint(Array);
  
  // Сортировка по правилу A
  Sort<A, A>(Array); 
  ArrayPrint(Array);
  
  // Сортировка по правилу B
  Sort<A, B>(Array);  
  ArrayPrint(Array);
}


結果

    [a] [b]
[0]   2   2
[1]   3   1
[2]   1   3
    [a] [b]
[0]   1   3
[1]   2   2
[2]   3   1
    [a] [b]
[0]   3   1
[1]   2   2
[2]   1   3


これはおそらく、古代の自転車だと思います。

 
fxsaber

基本型構造の演算子を置き換えることができるため、状況に応じて柔軟に対応することができる。

mqlでは、<演算子は必ずクラス/構造体のメソッド でなければなりません。

つまり、埋め込み型の構造体や、不変の構造体には設定できない。

これはテンプレートの比較関数を追加することで少し改善され、デフォルトで<演算子を呼び出します。

UPD: < 演算子を随所に書いているのは、通常は > よりもオーバーロードされるからで、厳密ではないが、一般に受け入れられている。
 
TheXpert です。

mqlでは、<演算子はクラス/構造体のメソッド でなければなりません。

埋め込み構造には 設定できないということです。 あるいは、イミュータブル構造には設定できないということです。

// Вспомогательная структура для изменения правила сортировки
struct MQLTICK_BID : MqlTick
{
  // Сортировка по времени
  bool operator <( const MqlTick& Value ) const 
  {
    return(this.bid < Value.bid);
  }
};

// Простая сортировка
template <typename T1, typename T2> // T2 - по какому правилу сортируем
void Sort( T1 &Array[] )
{
  const int Size = ArraySize(Array);
  
  for (int i = 0; i < Size - 1; i++)
  {
    T2 Min = Array[i];
    int Pos = i;
    
    for (int j = i + 1; j < Size; j++)
      if (Min < Array[j])
      {
        Min = Array[j];
        Pos = j;        
      }
      
    if (Pos != i)
    {
      Array[Pos] = Array[i];
      Array[i] = Min;
    }
  }
}

void OnStart()
{
  MqlTick Ticks[];
  
  CopyTicks(_Symbol, Ticks, COPY_TICKS_ALL, 0, 5);
  
  ArrayPrint(Ticks);
  
  // Сортировка по правилу MQLTICK_BID
  Sort<MqlTick, MQLTICK_BID>(Ticks); 
  ArrayPrint(Ticks);
}


結果

                 [time]   [bid]   [ask]  [last] [volume]    [time_msc] [flags] [volume_real]
[0] 2018.10.11 23:59:55 1.09115 1.09354 0.00000        0 1539302395303       6       0.00000
[1] 2018.10.11 23:59:56 1.09132 1.09348 0.00000        0 1539302396037       6       0.00000
[2] 2018.10.11 23:59:56 1.09131 1.09353 0.00000        0 1539302396302       6       0.00000
[3] 2018.10.11 23:59:59 1.09135 1.09354 0.00000        0 1539302399458       6       0.00000
[4] 2018.10.11 23:59:59 1.09139 1.09378 1.09260        0 1539302399989      14       0.00000
                 [time]   [bid]   [ask]  [last] [volume]    [time_msc] [flags] [volume_real]
[0] 2018.10.11 23:59:59 1.09139 1.09378 1.09260        0 1539302399989      14       0.00000
[1] 2018.10.11 23:59:59 1.09135 1.09354 0.00000        0 1539302399458       6       0.00000
[2] 2018.10.11 23:59:56 1.09132 1.09348 0.00000        0 1539302396037       6       0.00000
[3] 2018.10.11 23:59:56 1.09131 1.09353 0.00000        0 1539302396302       6       0.00000
[4] 2018.10.11 23:59:55 1.09115 1.09354 0.00000        0 1539302395303       6       0.00000


この方法は、テンプレートの比較関数を追加することで少し改良することができ、デフォルトで<演算子を呼び出します。

typedefを使う場合は、構造体だけでなく、標準的な数値型にもソート関数を定義する必要があります。というか、何を言っているのか理解できないのですが。

