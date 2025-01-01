MQL5参考标准程序库通用数据集CHashSet<T>SymmetricExceptWith
- Add
- Count
- Contains
- Comparer
- TrimExcess
- CopyTo
- Clear
- Remove
- ExceptWith
- IntersectWith
- UnionWith
- IsProperSubsetOf
- IsProperSupersetOf
- IsSubsetOf
- IsSupersetOf
- Overlaps
- SetEquals
SymmetricExceptWith
产生当前集合和过去集合之间的操作对称差（数组）。更改当前集合到只包含在源对象或指定集合中存在的元素（数组），但不是同时存在两者中。
这个版本处理了实施 ICollection<T>接口的集合。
|
void SymmetricExceptWith(
处理数组的版本。
|
void SymmetricExceptWith(
参数
*collection
[in] 产生对称差的集合。
&collection[]
[in] 产生对称差的数组。
注意
这个结果被写入当前集合（数组）。