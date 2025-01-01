文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库通用数据集CHashSet<T>SymmetricExceptWith 

SymmetricExceptWith

产生当前集合和过去集合之间的操作对称差（数组）。更改当前集合到只包含在源对象或指定集合中存在的元素（数组），但不是同时存在两者中。

这个版本处理了实施 ICollection<T>接口的集合。

void SymmetricExceptWith(
   ICollection<T>*  collection     // 集合
   );

处理数组的版本。

void SymmetricExceptWith(
   T&  array[]                     // 数组
   );

参数

*collection

[in]  产生对称差的集合。

&collection[]

[in]  产生对称差的数组。

注意

这个结果被写入当前集合（数组）。