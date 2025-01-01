ドキュメントセクション
This section features functions for decomposing a matrix into three components: orthogonal matrices and a diagonal matrix of singular values. SVD is applied to solve various linear algebra problems such as data dimensionality reduction, image compression, solving systems of equations, and data analysis and optimization. The main functions allow you to compute singular values and vectors, reconstruct matrices, and approximate matrices with reduced rank accuracy.

Function

Action

SingularValueDecompositionDC

Singular Value Decomposition, "divide-and-conquer" algorithm. This algorithm is considered the fastest among other SVD algorithms (LAPACK function GESDD).

SingularValueDecompositionQR

Singular Value Decomposition, QR algorithm. This algorithm is considered a classical SVD algorithm (LAPACK function GESVD).

SingularValueDecompositionQRPivot

Singular Value Decomposition, QR with pivoting algorithm (LAPACK function GESVDQ).

SingularValueDecompositionBisect

Singular Value Decomposition, bisection algorithm (LAPACK function GESVDX).

SingularValueDecompositionJacobiHigh

Singular Value Decomposition, Jacobi high level algorithm (LAPACK function GEJSV).

SingularValueDecompositionJacobiLow

Singular Value Decomposition, Jacobi low level algorithm (LAPACK function GESVJ). The method computes small singular values and their singular vectors with much greater accuracy than other SVD routines in certain cases.

SingularValueDecompositionBidiagDC

Singular Value Decomposition, divide-and-conquer algorithm for bidiagonal matrices (LAPACK function BDSDC).

SingularValueDecompositionBidiagBisect

Singular Value Decomposition, bisection algorithm for bidiagonal matrices (LAPACK function BDSVDX).

SingularValueDecompositionBidiagQR

Computes the singular value decomposition of a general matrix that has been reduced to bidiagonal form by the method ReduceToBidiagonal. LAPACK function BDSQR.

 