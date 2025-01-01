ドキュメントセクション
Performs a rank-1 update of a general m-by-n matrix.

AU = alpha*x*y + A

BLAS functions GER, GERU.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool  matrix::BlasL2GeR(
  double       alpha,       // scalar multiplier alpha
  vector&       X,         // vector X
  vector&       Y,         // vector Y
  matrix&       AU         // updated matrix A
  );

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool  matrixf::BlasL2GeR(
  float         alpha,       // scalar multiplier alpha
  vectorf&     X,         // vector X
  vectorf&     Y,         // vector Y
  matrixf&     AU         // updated matrix A
  );

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool  matrixc::BlasL2GeR(
  complex       alpha,       // scalar multiplier alpha
  vectorc&     X,         // vector X
  vectorc&     Y,         // vector Y
  matrixc&     AU         // updated matrix A
  );

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool  matrixcf::BlasL2GeR(
  complexf     alpha,       // scalar multiplier alpha
  vectorcf&     X,         // vector X
  vectorcf&     Y,         // vector Y
  matrixcf&     AU         // updated matrix A
  );

Parameters

alpha

[in]  Scalar multiplier alpha.

X

[in]  Vector x of size m.

Y

[in]  Vector y of size n.

AU

[out]  Updated matrix A.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

 