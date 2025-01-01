BlasL2GeR
Performs a rank-1 update of a general m-by-n matrix.
AU = alpha*x*y + A
Computing for type matrix<double>
bool matrix::BlasL2GeR(
Computing for type matrix<float>
bool matrixf::BlasL2GeR(
Computing for type matrix<complex>
bool matrixc::BlasL2GeR(
Computing for type matrix<complexf>
bool matrixcf::BlasL2GeR(
Parameters
alpha
[in] Scalar multiplier alpha.
X
[in] Vector x of size m.
Y
[in] Vector y of size n.
AU
[out] Updated matrix A.
Return Value
Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.