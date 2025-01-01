ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス行列とベクトルのメソッドOpenBLASBLAS Level 2BlasL2HeR 

BlasL2HeR

Performs a rank-1 conjugated update of a Hermitian n-by-n matrix.

AU = alpha * x * conjg(x) + A

BLAS function HER.

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool  matrixc::BlasL2HeR(
  complex       alpha,       // scalar multiplier alpha
  vectorc&     X,         // vector X
  matrixc&     AU         // updated matrix A
  );

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool  matrixcf::BlasL2HeR(
  complexf     alpha,       // scalar multiplier alpha
  vectorcf&     X,         // vector X
  matrixcf&     AU         // updated matrix A
  );

Parameters

alpha

[in]  Scalar multiplier alpha.

X

[in]  Vector x of size n.

AU

[out]  Updated matrix A.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

The input can be a Hermitian conjugated, upper triangular or lower triangular matrix. Triangular matrices are assumed to be Hermitian.