BlasL2GeR

Performs a rank-1 update of a general m-by-n matrix.

AU = alpha*x*y + A

BLAS functions GER, GERU.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool matrix::BlasL2GeR(

double alpha,

vector& X,

vector& Y,

matrix& AU

);

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool matrixf::BlasL2GeR(

float alpha,

vectorf& X,

vectorf& Y,

matrixf& AU

);

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool matrixc::BlasL2GeR(

complex alpha,

vectorc& X,

vectorc& Y,

matrixc& AU

);

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool matrixcf::BlasL2GeR(

complexf alpha,

vectorcf& X,

vectorcf& Y,

matrixcf& AU

);

Parameters

alpha

[in] Scalar multiplier alpha.

X

[in] Vector x of size m.

Y

[in] Vector y of size n.

AU

[out] Updated matrix A.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.