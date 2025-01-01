문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス행렬과 벡터 메서드OpenBLASBLAS Level 2BlasL2GeR 

BlasL2GeR

Performs a rank-1 update of a general m-by-n matrix.

AU = alpha*x*y + A

BLAS functions GER, GERU.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool  matrix::BlasL2GeR(
   double          alpha,         // scalar multiplier alpha
   vector&         X,             // vector X
   vector&         Y,             // vector Y
   matrix&         AU             // updated matrix A
   );

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool  matrixf::BlasL2GeR(
   float           alpha,         // scalar multiplier alpha
   vectorf&        X,             // vector X
   vectorf&        Y,             // vector Y
   matrixf&        AU             // updated matrix A
   );

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool  matrixc::BlasL2GeR(
   complex         alpha,         // scalar multiplier alpha
   vectorc&        X,             // vector X
   vectorc&        Y,             // vector Y
   matrixc&        AU             // updated matrix A
   );

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool  matrixcf::BlasL2GeR(
   complexf        alpha,         // scalar multiplier alpha
   vectorcf&       X,             // vector X
   vectorcf&       Y,             // vector Y
   matrixcf&       AU             // updated matrix A
   );

Parameters

alpha

[in]  Scalar multiplier alpha.

X

[in]  Vector x of size m.

Y

[in]  Vector y of size n.

AU

[out]  Updated matrix A.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

 