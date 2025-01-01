ドキュメントセクション
BlasL2HeMV

Computes a matrix-vector product for a Hermitian n-by-n matrix.

y = alpha*A*x + beta*y

BLAS function HEMV.

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool  matrix::BlasL2HeMV(
  complex       alpha,       // scalar multiplier alpha
  vectorc&     X,         // vector X
  complex       beta,       // scalar multiplier beta
  vectorc&     Y         // result vector Y
  );

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool  matrixf::BlasL2HeMV(
  complexf     alpha,       // scalar multiplier alpha
  vectorcf&     X,         // vector X
  complexf     beta,       // scalar multiplier beta
  vectorcf&     Y         // result vector Y
  );

Parameters

alpha

[in]  Scalar multiplier alpha.

X

[in]  Vector x of size n.

beta

[in]  Scalar multiplier beta.

Y

[in, out]  Result vector y of size n. If beta is not zero, then vector Y should contain actual data before entry.If vector size differs from n, then vector Y will be resized and zeroed.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

The input can be a Hermitian conjugated, upper triangular or lower triangular matrix. Triangular matrices are assumed to be Hermitian.