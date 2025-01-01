BlasL2HeMV

Computes a matrix-vector product for a Hermitian n-by-n matrix.

y = alpha*A*x + beta*y

BLAS function HEMV.

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool matrix::BlasL2HeMV(

complex alpha,

vectorc& X,

complex beta,

vectorc& Y

);

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool matrixf::BlasL2HeMV(

complexf alpha,

vectorcf& X,

complexf beta,

vectorcf& Y

);

Parameters

alpha

[in] Scalar multiplier alpha.

X

[in] Vector x of size n.

beta

[in] Scalar multiplier beta.

Y

[in, out] Result vector y of size n. If beta is not zero, then vector Y should contain actual data before entry.If vector size differs from n, then vector Y will be resized and zeroed.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

The input can be a Hermitian conjugated, upper triangular or lower triangular matrix. Triangular matrices are assumed to be Hermitian.