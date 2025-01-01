ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス行列とベクトルのメソッドOpenBLASBLAS Level 2BlasL2GeMV 

BlasL2GeMV

Computes a matrix-vector product using a general m-by-n matrix.

y = alpha * op(A) * x + beta * y

BLAS function GEMV.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool  matrix::BlasL2GeMV(
  ENUM_BLAS_TRANS trans,        // specifies option op(A)
  double       alpha,       // scalar multiplier alpha
  vector&       X,         // vector X
  double       beta,       // scalar multiplier beta
  vector&       Y         // result vector Y
  );

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool  matrixf::BlasL2GeMV(
  ENUM_BLAS_TRANS trans,        // specifies option op(A)
  float         alpha,       // scalar multiplier alpha
  vectorf&     X,         // vector X
  float         beta,       // scalar multiplier beta
  vectorf&     Y         // result vector Y
  );

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool  matrixc::BlasL2GeMV(
  ENUM_BLAS_TRANS trans,        // specifies option op(A)
  complex       alpha,       // scalar multiplier alpha
  vectorc&     X,         // vector X
  complex       beta,       // scalar multiplier beta
  vectorc&     Y         // result vector Y
  );

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool  matrixcf::BlasL2GeMV(
  ENUM_BLAS_TRANS trans,        // specifies option op(A)
  complexf     alpha,       // scalar multiplier alpha
  vectorcf&     X,         // vector X
  complexf     beta,       // scalar multiplier beta
  vectorcf&     Y         // result vector Y
  );

Parameters

trans

[in]  Value from the ENUM_BLAS_TRANS enumeration, which specifies the operation:

if trans= 'N', then y = alpha * A * x + beta * y;

if trans= 'T', then y = alpha * A**T * x + beta * y;

if trans= 'C', then y = alpha * A**H * x + beta * y.

alpha

[in]  Scalar multiplier alpha.

X

[in]  Vector x of size n if trans='N', or of size m otherwise.

beta

[in]  Scalar multiplier beta.

Y

[in, out]  Result vector y of size m if trans='N', or of size n otherwise. If beta is not zero, then vector Y should contain actual data before entry.If vector size differs from actual, then vector Y will be resized and zeroed.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

 

ENUM_BLAS_TRANS

An enumeration defining option op(A).

ID

Description

BLASTRANS_N

'N': No transpose

BLASTRANS_T

'T': Transpose

BLASTRANS_C

'C': Conjugate transpose

 