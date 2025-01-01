BlasL2GeMV

Computes a matrix-vector product using a general m-by-n matrix.

y = alpha * op(A) * x + beta * y

BLAS function GEMV.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool matrix::BlasL2GeMV(

ENUM_BLAS_TRANS trans,

double alpha,

vector& X,

double beta,

vector& Y

);

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool matrixf::BlasL2GeMV(

ENUM_BLAS_TRANS trans,

float alpha,

vectorf& X,

float beta,

vectorf& Y

);

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool matrixc::BlasL2GeMV(

ENUM_BLAS_TRANS trans,

complex alpha,

vectorc& X,

complex beta,

vectorc& Y

);

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool matrixcf::BlasL2GeMV(

ENUM_BLAS_TRANS trans,

complexf alpha,

vectorcf& X,

complexf beta,

vectorcf& Y

);

Parameters

trans

[in] Value from the ENUM_BLAS_TRANS enumeration, which specifies the operation:

if trans= 'N', then y = alpha * A * x + beta * y;

if trans= 'T', then y = alpha * A**T * x + beta * y;

if trans= 'C', then y = alpha * A**H * x + beta * y.

alpha

[in] Scalar multiplier alpha.

X

[in] Vector x of size n if trans='N', or of size m otherwise.

beta

[in] Scalar multiplier beta.

Y

[in, out] Result vector y of size m if trans='N', or of size n otherwise. If beta is not zero, then vector Y should contain actual data before entry.If vector size differs from actual, then vector Y will be resized and zeroed.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

ENUM_BLAS_TRANS

An enumeration defining option op(A).