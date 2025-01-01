BlasL2GeMV
Computes a matrix-vector product using a general m-by-n matrix.
y = alpha * op(A) * x + beta * y
BLAS function GEMV.
Computing for type matrix<double>
|
bool matrix::BlasL2GeMV(
Computing for type matrix<float>
|
bool matrixf::BlasL2GeMV(
Computing for type matrix<complex>
|
bool matrixc::BlasL2GeMV(
Computing for type matrix<complexf>
|
bool matrixcf::BlasL2GeMV(
Parameters
trans
[in] Value from the ENUM_BLAS_TRANS enumeration, which specifies the operation:
if trans= 'N', then y = alpha * A * x + beta * y;
if trans= 'T', then y = alpha * A**T * x + beta * y;
if trans= 'C', then y = alpha * A**H * x + beta * y.
alpha
[in] Scalar multiplier alpha.
X
[in] Vector x of size n if trans='N', or of size m otherwise.
beta
[in] Scalar multiplier beta.
Y
[out] Result vector y of size m if trans='N', or of size n otherwise.
Return Value
Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.
ENUM_BLAS_TRANS
An enumeration defining option op(A).
|
ID
|
Description
|
BLASTRANS_N
|
'N': No transpose
|
BLASTRANS_T
|
'T': Transpose
|
BLASTRANS_C
|
'C': Conjugate transpose