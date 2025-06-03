- Crescita
Trade:
571
Profit Trade:
476 (83.36%)
Loss Trade:
95 (16.64%)
Best Trade:
59.29 USD
Worst Trade:
-90.01 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 226.64 USD (10 271 464 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-423.50 USD (3 727 536 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
30 (44.67 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
105.32 USD (10)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.17
Attività di trading:
81.06%
Massimo carico di deposito:
31.96%
Ultimo trade:
14 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
82
Tempo di attesa medio:
10 ore
Fattore di recupero:
7.97
Long Trade:
324 (56.74%)
Short Trade:
247 (43.26%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.90
Profitto previsto:
1.41 USD
Profitto medio:
2.58 USD
Perdita media:
-4.46 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-36.05 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-90.01 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
701.14%
Previsione annuale:
8 507.14%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
47.76 USD
Massimale:
100.80 USD (13.58%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
14.34% (36.05 USD)
Per equità:
64.14% (444.76 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|514
|XAUUSD
|48
|USDJPY
|9
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|BTCUSD
|737
|XAUUSD
|66
|USDJPY
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|BTCUSD
|6.5M
|XAUUSD
|66K
|USDJPY
|14
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +59.29 USD
Worst Trade: -90 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 10
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +44.67 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -36.05 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
PrimeXM-LiveUS
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
OneFinancialMarkets-US11-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-5
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 4
|
XMTrading-Real 45
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 2
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CedarLLC-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 9
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 2
|
ExnessKE-Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-03
|0.00 × 2
|
Axi-US16-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Capital.com-Real
|0.00 × 5
|
LiteFinanceVC-Live-04
|0.00 × 29
|
ICTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 21
|
Axi-US09-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
TitanFX-Demo01
|0.00 × 7
This is one of our investment strategies.
We created an AI (Supervised Artificial Intelligence) capable of mapping the FOREX market with a high level of assertiveness.
Tested and approved by two wars and with more than 5 years of backtesting.
We also have human management of AI's (Supervised Artificial Intelligence) with daily analyzes focused on macroeconomics and geopolitics, thus filtering relevant events that could influence the market
- Smart news control and filter (AI)
- Control of simultaneous assets with intelligent opening filters (AI)
- Control and intelligent management (AI) in order size
- Smart average price determined and controlled by AI with intelligent distancing (AI) and various filters (RSI. Volume, Moving Averages, Reversal, etc...)
- Average assertiveness of 80% (After recent adjustments to AI intelligence)
- Swap calculation/cost added and added to profit periodically
- Intelligent protection hed (AI) that is active only in specific cases to control account downgrade
- Simultaneous trading on multiple currency pairs managed by AI with human filtering
Join our Telegram group for more information: https://t.me/brcopy
