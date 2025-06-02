- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
204
Profit Trade:
188 (92.15%)
Loss Trade:
16 (7.84%)
Best Trade:
46.89 USD
Worst Trade:
-154.92 USD
Profitto lordo:
700.45 USD (48 474 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-765.46 USD (52 439 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
68 (192.09 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
192.09 USD (68)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.01
Attività di trading:
34.48%
Massimo carico di deposito:
8.42%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
13
Tempo di attesa medio:
7 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.20
Long Trade:
134 (65.69%)
Short Trade:
70 (34.31%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.92
Profitto previsto:
-0.32 USD
Profitto medio:
3.73 USD
Perdita media:
-47.84 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-306.14 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-306.14 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
29.77%
Previsione annuale:
361.17%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
181.98 USD
Massimale:
332.63 USD (51.95%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
51.99% (332.63 USD)
Per equità:
47.32% (302.88 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|204
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|-65
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|-4K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +46.89 USD
Worst Trade: -155 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 68
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +192.09 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -306.14 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.56 × 32
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.80 × 5707
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.60 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 97
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.93 × 351
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.04 × 156
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.13 × 82
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|3.44 × 742
59 piùPer vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
500USD
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
35USD al mese
-13%
0
0
USD
USD
424
USD
USD
17
0%
204
92%
34%
0.91
-0.32
USD
USD
52%
1:500