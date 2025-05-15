SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / ETH Trade
Ho Ying Tam

ETH Trade

Ho Ying Tam
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
34 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 117%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
145
Profit Trade:
69 (47.58%)
Loss Trade:
76 (52.41%)
Best Trade:
263.94 HKD
Worst Trade:
-90.42 HKD
Profitto lordo:
2 740.46 HKD (1 374 595 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 478.21 HKD (601 633 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
14 (691.84 HKD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
691.84 HKD (14)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.20
Attività di trading:
88.67%
Massimo carico di deposito:
9.66%
Ultimo trade:
13 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
11
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
1.85
Long Trade:
86 (59.31%)
Short Trade:
59 (40.69%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.85
Profitto previsto:
8.71 HKD
Profitto medio:
39.72 HKD
Perdita media:
-19.45 HKD
Massime perdite consecutive:
10 (-156.16 HKD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-194.20 HKD (9)
Crescita mensile:
-7.46%
Previsione annuale:
-90.56%
Algo trading:
42%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
32.26 HKD
Massimale:
681.58 HKD (36.16%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
32.69% (681.58 HKD)
Per equità:
13.85% (281.64 HKD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
ETHUSD 141
BTCUSD 4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
ETHUSD 162
BTCUSD 0
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
ETHUSD 772K
BTCUSD 921
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +263.94 HKD
Worst Trade: -90 HKD
Vincite massime consecutive: 14
Massime perdite consecutive: 9
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +691.84 HKD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -156.16 HKD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

A signal for ETHUSD trading. Information contained in this website does not constitute investment advice. Potential investors should note that investments can involve significant risks and the value of an investment may go down as well as up. No assurance can be given that the investment objective of any investment products will be achieved. And last but not the least, past performance is not indicative of future returns.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.22 00:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.18 20:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.10 15:10
No swaps are charged
2025.09.10 15:10
No swaps are charged
2025.09.09 05:27
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.01 22:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.31 04:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.22 14:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.20 16:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.12 12:30
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.24 08:00
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.30 07:34
No swaps are charged
2025.06.30 07:34
No swaps are charged
2025.06.24 18:47
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.08 12:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.06 03:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.06 03:37
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.05 04:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.29 03:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.25 20:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
ETH Trade
30USD al mese
117%
0
0
USD
2.5K
HKD
34
42%
145
47%
89%
1.85
8.71
HKD
33%
1:500
Copia

