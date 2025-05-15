- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
145
Profit Trade:
69 (47.58%)
Loss Trade:
76 (52.41%)
Best Trade:
263.94 HKD
Worst Trade:
-90.42 HKD
Profitto lordo:
2 740.46 HKD (1 374 595 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 478.21 HKD (601 633 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
14 (691.84 HKD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
691.84 HKD (14)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.20
Attività di trading:
88.67%
Massimo carico di deposito:
9.66%
Ultimo trade:
13 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
11
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
1.85
Long Trade:
86 (59.31%)
Short Trade:
59 (40.69%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.85
Profitto previsto:
8.71 HKD
Profitto medio:
39.72 HKD
Perdita media:
-19.45 HKD
Massime perdite consecutive:
10 (-156.16 HKD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-194.20 HKD (9)
Crescita mensile:
-7.46%
Previsione annuale:
-90.56%
Algo trading:
42%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
32.26 HKD
Massimale:
681.58 HKD (36.16%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
32.69% (681.58 HKD)
Per equità:
13.85% (281.64 HKD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|ETHUSD
|141
|BTCUSD
|4
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|ETHUSD
|162
|BTCUSD
|0
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|ETHUSD
|772K
|BTCUSD
|921
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +263.94 HKD
Worst Trade: -90 HKD
Vincite massime consecutive: 14
Massime perdite consecutive: 9
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +691.84 HKD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -156.16 HKD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
|0.00 × 7
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 7
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|0.00 × 22
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
Weltrade-Real
|0.00 × 17
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.38 × 104
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|2.38 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|12.01 × 90
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|13.12 × 41
A signal for ETHUSD trading. Information contained in this website does not constitute investment advice. Potential investors should note that investments can involve significant risks and the value of an investment may go down as well as up. No assurance can be given that the investment objective of any investment products will be achieved. And last but not the least, past performance is not indicative of future returns.
